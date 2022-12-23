Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

4-day-old baby killed by family dog in Arkansas, police say

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Arkansas
FOX News
6c065bb5-77cab6b1-The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images) article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family’s dog.

Cave Springs Police Lt. Keith Lawson said a 4-day-old baby girl was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Springdale following an incident that happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to KFTA.

The child was then flown to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

"Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog," Lawson said.

ARKANSAS BOY, 6, WAS DROWNED IN TOILET BEFORE BEING NAILED UNDER HOME'S FLOORBOARDS, REPORT SAYS

Cave Springs is located roughly 200 miles northwest of Little Rock, the state’s capital.

Remembering Simon: Colorado 6-year-old dies after bitten by rattlesnake

A Colorado Springs mother said she never gave up on her belief that God could do a miracle and heal her 6-year-old son, Simon Currat, after being bitten by a rattlesnake while on a bike ride.

The dog, a 3-year-old Siberian Husky, was subsequently euthanized in accordance with state law, according to Gray News. 

KANSAS MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH KIDNAPPING OF 14-YEAR-OLD ARKANSAS GIRL

Cave Springs police are continuing to investigate the death, though they do not suspect any members of the family of wrongdoing, they said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The name of the deceased or her family has not been released.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.