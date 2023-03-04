As authorities continue to crack down on what is being described as "street takeovers," two teenagers, among four people were arrested overnight Saturday in southwest Harris County.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies with the Illegal Street Racing Task-Force, as well as Houston PD found several vehicles performing donuts in the 12500 block of City Park.

The sheriff said spectators were standing "close by" as drivers did donuts and "some vehicles had passengers sitting on the door outside the window" while they did them.

As officers began pulling into the scene, two vehicles tried to get away but eventually stopped, Sheriff Gonzalez said. A total of four people were arrested, two of them were teenagers, the youngest being 16.

Additionally, a total of three vehicles were seized, and the drivers arrested were identified and charged with the following:

Jordan Cormier, 23 - Deadly Conduct

Rene Rodriguez, 25 - Deadly Conduct

Carlos Flores, 18 - Evading Motor Vehicle

(Name not disclosed) 16 - Evading MV/Deadly Conduct

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.