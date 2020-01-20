3rd suspected flu-related death reported in Harris County

A third suspected flu-related death is being reported this season in Harris county.

The victim is identified as 20-year-old Yael Good from Crosby, Texas. Family members and friends describe Good as a sweet and compassionate person.

According to her online obituary page, Good had a very aggressive flu strain that caused a heart attack within 10 hours of her arriving at a Houston hospital. Good spent a couple of days on life support but died on January 16.

“All flu [viruses] can be pretty aggressive,” said Dr. Melanie Mouzoon, a local physician. “A lot of people think the flu is like a mild cold, but very often it can cause pneumonia and sometimes it can affect other organs."

So far this flu season, the CDC estimates between 6,000 and 17,000 flu-related deaths in the United States. Many of the deaths are believed to have been young children and the elderly.

“You should be concerned if you have what starts out like the flu, and then you start to run a high fever or have difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Mouzoon. “It’s important to be treated for the flu within the first 48 hours of illness.”

Doctors recommend washing your hands and getting a flu shot to avoid getting the flu.

“You could become a hermit for the rest of the season, but it’s really a better idea to get a flu shot and get on with your daily life,” said Dr. Mouzoon.

In Good’s case, we’ve confirmed biopsies were performed to determine what strain of flu she had.

So far, close friends to Good tell us they’re unaware of the results.

Good’s family is asking for donations to help with medical expenses if you’re interested click here.