38-year-old convicted felon accused of operating sophisticated chop shop free from jail on bonds

Repeatedly violating his bond conditions and even picking up new criminal charges is not enough for the courthouse door to stop revolving for Rene Castro.

The 38-year-old began his life of crime near the border.

"He has seven felony convictions in Val Verde County," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He went to prison twice."

Since 2019, court records indicate Castro has been granted numerous felony bonds.

"He is now out on bond on three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity," said Kahan.

Police say Castro operated a sophisticated chop shop at a garage in north Harris County.

"Has people hired by him to send out there to get specific vehicles," said Ray Hunt, Executive Director of Houston Police Officers Union. "Bring them into his chop shop, either re-VIN's them and sells them unbeknownst to the person, it's stolen, or he chops it up and sells it for parts."

"Half of the crew is on bond, the other half is still in custody," Kahan said. "These guys wreaked havoc all over Harris County, particularly the Katy area."

"I think, in this case, he's even got his son working for him," Hunt said.

Castro's 21-year-old son, Nathan Rene Castro, is also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. He's in jail with bond set at $100,000.

But his father is a free man with bonds totaling $750,000.

"You have six bond violation reports, with bonds totalling $750,000," said Kahan.

Still, 180th Criminal District Judge DeSean Jones has allowed Castro to remain free on bond, even with his lengthy history of violating his bond conditions.

"He's out on a $750,000 bond. But the judge waived the fee for his ankle monitor, because he couldn't afford it, ridiculous" Hunt said.

"As much as I want to blame Rene Castro, I actually blame our court system even more, because they keep allowing him back out to continue his criminal conduct."