30-year-old Houston man says he may never walk again after being shot in the back during drive-by

One man says he may never walk again after being shot in a drive-by incident last week.

30-year-old Anthony Perez remains in the hospital working on his recovery.

"I definitely got extremely depressed this morning and had a break down. I did. But I have to remember that I'm still here," Perez said.

Around 12:50 a.m. on June 28, Perez said he went to a convenience store on the 13000 block of Northborough Drive to pick up snacks after getting off work.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

But after leaving the store, Houston Police say two cars drove by and starting shooting. One of the bullets struck Perez in his spine.

"I'm just getting off work and next thing you know I'm in the hospital paralyzed from the waist down. Now I've lost part of my kidney, I've lost my spleen. I’ve lost a lung. I mean, I'm 30 years old and to me that sounds like, at first, it sounded like my life was over. But with the continued motivation of the staff at the hospital and some very close friends, you know, I believe I'll pull through. The biggest issue for me is I don't have health insurance," Perez said.

Perez said he’s had a tough life and a rough past. He was working on changing his path for the better.

"I want to condemn the leaders of this state, of this country. Gun violence has gotten completely out of control. Completely. This is out of control. It’s open warfare out there. You can't even walk down the street without getting shot. That was the neighborhood convenience store with a skate park behind it, where children go play," Perez said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Perez said he's taking his recovery day by day. His goal is to be able to stand and possibly walk again by his 31st birthday in September.