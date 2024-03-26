Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Houston listed for sale on realtor.com.

Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#30. 9 West Ln, Houston

- Price: $6,990,000- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 7,551- Price per square foot: $925- Lot size: 1.1 acres- Days on market: 360 days- View listing on realtor.com

#29. 3250 Ella Lee Ln, Houston

- Price: $6,995,000- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 7,410- Price per square foot: $943- Lot size: 0.2 acres- Days on market: 185 days- View listing on realtor.com

#28. 11821 Chapelwood Ln, Bunker Hill Village

- Price: $6,995,000- 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom- Square feet: 7,004- Price per square foot: $998- Lot size: 3.0 acres- Days on market: 129 days (-$404,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#27. 3618 Locke Ln, Houston

- Price: $7,295,000- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 8,469- Price per square foot: $861- Lot size: 0.3 acres- Days on market: 233 days- View listing on realtor.com

#26. 3032 Del Monte Dr, Houston

- Price: $7,399,000- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 7,704- Price per square foot: $960- Lot size: 0.5 acres- Days on market: 25 days- View listing on realtor.com

#25. 3460 Ella Lee Ln, Houston

- Price: $7,475,000- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 10,360- Price per square foot: $721- Lot size: 0.3 acres- Days on market: 115 days (-$500,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#24. 11702 Winshire Cir, Houston

- Price: $7,495,000- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom- Square feet: 9,363- Price per square foot: $800- Lot size: 0.6 acres- Days on market: 55 days- View listing on realtor.com

#23. 15 E Rivercrest Dr, Houston

- Price: $7,500,000- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 11,008- Price per square foot: $681- Lot size: 3.4 acres- Days on market: 324 days (-$450,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#22. 2121 Kirby Dr Unit 12S, Houston

- Price: $7,500,000- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom- Square feet: 7,265- Price per square foot: $1,032- Days on market: 174 days (-$145,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#21. 9105 Memorial Dr, Houston

- Price: $7,650,000- 8 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 12,739- Price per square foot: $600- Lot size: 1.2 acres- Days on market: 3 days- View listing on realtor.com

#20. 1944 Larchmont Rd, Houston

- Price: $7,950,000- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 8,502- Price per square foot: $935- Lot size: 0.3 acres- Days on market: 58 days- View listing on realtor.com

#19. 38 E Rivercrest Dr, Houston

- Price: $8,350,000- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 10,247- Price per square foot: $814- Lot size: 4.4 acres- Days on market: 112 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#18. 19 West Ln, Houston

- Price: $8,500,000- 4 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 10,818- Price per square foot: $785- Lot size: 0.9 acres- Days on market: 194 days (-$1,200,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#17. 5412 Sturbridge Dr, Houston

- Price: $8,995,000- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 13,970- Price per square foot: $643- Lot size: 1.2 acres- Days on market: 159 days (-$1,005,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#16. 6 W Rivercrest Dr, Houston

- Price: $9,500,000- 7 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 5 half bathrooms- Square feet: 23,526- Price per square foot: $403- Lot size: 3.7 acres- Days on market: 78 days (-$450,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#15. 324 Buckingham Dr, Houston

- Price: $9,500,000- 5 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 14,362- Price per square foot: $661- Lot size: 2.1 acres- Days on market: 272 days (-$450,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#14. 3244 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston

- Price: $10,500,000- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 13,986- Price per square foot: $750- Lot size: 0.7 acres- Days on market: 146 days (-$1,000,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#13. 1 Longfellow Ln, Houston

- Price: $11,250,000- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 9,863- Price per square foot: $1,140- Lot size: 2.0 acres- Days on market: 32 days- View listing on realtor.com

#12. 3653 Chevy Chase Dr, Houston

- Price: $12,475,000- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 12,186- Price per square foot: $1,023- Lot size: 0.5 acres- Days on market: 10 days- View listing on realtor.com

#11. 1000 Kirby Dr, Houston

- Price: $13,995,000- 10 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 22,880- Price per square foot: $611- Lot size: 3.2 acres- Days on market: 1019 days (-$2,000,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 4521 San Felipe St Unit 3301, Houston

- Price: $14,500,000- 3 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 11,003- Price per square foot: $1,317- Days on market: 67 days- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 333 W Friar Tuck Ln, Houston

- Price: $14,800,000- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 17,192- Price per square foot: $860- Lot size: 4.1 acres- Days on market: 4 days- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 306 Longwoods Ln, Houston

- Price: $15,500,000- 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 18,113- Price per square foot: $855- Lot size: 4.8 acres- Days on market: 20 days- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3996 Inverness Dr, Houston

- Price: $17,900,000- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 18,265- Price per square foot: $980- Lot size: 2.4 acres- Days on market: 48 days (-$2,000,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 215 Carnarvon Dr, Houston

- Price: $22,495,000- 6 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms- Square feet: 18,695- Price per square foot: $1,203- Lot size: 2.3 acres- Days on market: 89 days (-$2,505,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 223 Carnarvon Dr, Houston

- Price: $24,950,000- 7 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 20,681- Price per square foot: $1,206- Lot size: 2.4 acres- Days on market: 3 days- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 3630 Willowick Rd, Houston

- Price: $27,000,000- 5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 15,033- Price per square foot: $1,796- Lot size: 1.6 acres- Days on market: 39 days- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 3 Briarwood Ct, Houston

- Price: $27,500,000- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 15,791- Price per square foot: $1,741- Lot size: 1.2 acres- Days on market: 53 days- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 100 Carnarvon Dr, Houston

- Price: $36,000,000- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms- Square feet: 26,401- Price per square foot: $1,363- Lot size: 2.3 acres- Days on market: 61 days- View listing on realtor.com

#1. 107 Timberwilde Ln, Houston

- Price: $49,985,000- 8 bedrooms, 9 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms- Square feet: 22,000- Price per square foot: $2,272- Lot size: 9.0 acres- Days on market: 285 days (-$15,015,000 price reduction since listing)- View listing on realtor.com