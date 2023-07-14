Expand / Collapse search

3 Texas cities named among worst cities for Ice Cream lovers, study says

Houston’s triple digit heat has us screaming for Ice Cream

It’s going to be another scorching weekend in Houston, with the heat index expected to be in the triple digits. And with National Ice Cream Day happening this Sunday, seems like the perfect time to treat yourself to something sweet.

HOUSTON - I scream, you scream - well, not all of us do for the frozen sweet treat. 

According to a recent study by LawnStarter, researchers looked at 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to find the best and worst cities for Ice Cream lovers. By comparing access to ice cream (including frozen yogurt and gelato) consumer ratings, and ice cream awards, researchers were narrow it down and found at least three Texas cities made the 10 worst list. 

Laredo and Lubbock were ranked 192 and 193 out of 200 cities, while Amarillo was at 196. 

No Texas cities even made the top 20 list, but San Antonio and Austin managed to make 23rd and 24th best, respectively. 

Miami, meanwhile took the top ranking, screaming the loudest for ice cream. 

For a complete look at the report and how other cities compared, click here.