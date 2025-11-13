3 Texas cities earn spots on World’s Best Cities 2026 list

article

Three Texas cities earned spots on the newly released World’s Best Cities 2026 rankings, with Houston, Dallas and Austin all placing among the Top 100 global destinations for quality of life, economic strength and overall desirability.

The annual list, compiled by Resonance Consultancy, evaluates cities using 30 performance and perception metrics across factors such as culture, education, economic opportunity, connectivity and livability.

Houston Leads Texas at No. 58

FILE - Houston city skyline, Houston, Texas. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Houston ranked No. 58, the highest of any Texas city.

The report highlights Houston’s internationally diverse population, major corporate presence and status as home to the world’s largest medical complex as the key contributors to its global standing. The city’s growing innovation sector and strong airport connectivity also helped cement its position.

Dallas at No. 78

Skyline of downtown Dallas, TX on a partly cloudy day. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dallas followed at No. 78, receiving recognition for its expanding business climate, large number of Fortune 500 headquarters and strong economic momentum. The region’s airport infrastructure, corporate relocations and cultural development continue to bolster the city’s global profile.

Austin Ranks No. 87

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Austin ranked No. 87, supported by its booming tech industry, nationally recognized cultural scene and youthful workforce. Though third among Texas cities on the list, Austin remains one of the country’s fastest-growing metros and a major destination for startups and workforce talent.

Texas’ Global Influence Continues to Rise

The inclusion of three Texas cities in the world’s Top 100 underscores the state’s expanding presence on the global stage. Each city continues to draw domestic and international migration, sustained business investment and higher education talent, positioning Texas as one of the most economically dynamic regions in the United States.