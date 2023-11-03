"It's hard to win an argument when both your parents are attorneys," said Savannah LaRoe.

She and her brothers, all three law students, were raised by attorneys. Both their mom and dad are lawyers.

"Most of the time, you've got to go on the offensive," said Jagger LaRoe. "To be playing on defense, you're probably not going to win especially with the parents. They usually got all the facts. It's just like you're in a courtroom, just at the dinner table."

"We got to see our father build his own law practice in Dallas. From then on, we saw that it was possible," said James LaRoe.

James was the first to attend the South Texas College of Law.

He's set to graduate next year.

"I tell all my friends I was the lead dog on this one," he said. "They're like 'What you've got another sibling? Are there going to be more coming out of the woodwork?'"

James' twin siblings Jagger and Savannah, who is seven minutes younger, are set to graduate in 2025 and 2026.

They are likely the only three siblings to attend the college at the same time.

"I'm like ‘Oh my gosh, have you met my brothers here? Meet them, talk to them.' They know it's one of the LaRoe's when they see us and I absolutely love that," Savannah LaRoe said.

Their older sister Sydney LaRoe has special needs.

"She will brighten up a room," said Jagger LaRoe "She's the nicest person I will ever know in my life she's so pure of heart."

The trio credits their parents for their competitiveness and love for litigation.

"These are my biggest opponents right here," Savannah LaRoe said. "These two are who I'm competing against. I'm so thankful for it because they push me every day."