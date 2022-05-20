3 people hospitalized after major crash in northeast Houston

article

Authorities say three people were hospitalized following a major crash in northeast Houston Friday night.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but It happened on Wayside and Tidwell, a little after 9:15 p.m. Officials say there were a total of three people in the SUV, but two of them were ejected and at last, check, were still listed in serious condition.

Firefighters reportedly extricated the driver and took them to a nearby trauma center.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.