The Brief Three new Texas restaurants have received a Michelin Star, according to a Thursday announcement. Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth earned its first One Michelin Star distinction. Several North Texas restaurants also received the Bib Gourmand or Michelin recommended distinctions.



Three new Texas restaurants have received a Michelin Star.

What we know:

The Texas Michelin Guide announced its newest additions on Thursday via an email.

Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth earned its first One Michelin Star.

The restaurant is being recognized for its tender brisket, juicy turkey, and perfectly balanced jalapeno-cheddar sausage.

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Two restaurants in Austin also received a Michelin Star

Several North Texas restaurants also received the Bib Gourmand or Michelin recommended distinctions.

Resident Taqueria earned a 2026 Bib Gourmand.

Additionally, Fond, Mābo, Olōyō and Jashan in Plano are newly Michelin recommended.

What Do Michelin Ratings Mean?

Restaurants can receive a one, two, or three-star rating. Here is what they mean, according to Michelin:

One Michelin Star: "High quality cooking, worth a stop!"

Two Michelin Stars: "Excellent cooking, worth a detour!"

Three Michelin Stars: "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!"

To evaluate a restaurant, Michelin takes five categories into account: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, culinary techniques, how the chef’s personality shines through their cuisine and consistency.

The Bib Gourmand distinction recognizes restaurants that serve high-quality food at great value.

Restaurants' ratings are reassessed each year.

A complete 2026 Texas Michelin Guide List can be found here.