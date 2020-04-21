3-month-old boy shot in northeast Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating after an infant was shot in northeast Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occured around 8:20 p.m. in the 10300 block of Envoy Street.
Police say the victim, a 3-month-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The infant is said to be in stable condition.
Investigators were told that the baby was shot outside of a residence.
At this time there are no known witnesses or suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.