3-month-old boy shot in northeast Houston

Police are investigating after an infant was shot in northeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occured around 8:20 p.m. in the 10300 block of Envoy Street.

Police say the victim, a 3-month-old boy, was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The infant is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators were told that the baby was shot outside of a residence.

At this time there are no known witnesses or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

MORE: Follow the latest local news