The Brief Three siblings were reported missing in Houston. The 14-year-old, 12-year-old and 10-month-old were last seen Sunday.



Houston police are searching for three siblings – including a 10-month-old baby—who were last seen Sunday afternoon.

3 siblings reported missing

Houston police are searching for 14-year-old Ana Mejia, 12-year-old Brittany Mejia and 10-month-old Jacob Sibran.

Police say the two teen sisters reportedly left home with their baby brother around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank.

Police say they may have been spotted near the Joe Vs in the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (713)884-3131 or the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.