3 hospitalized following apparent drive-by shooting in east Houston: police

Authorities are piecing together what appears to be a drive-by shooting in east Houston Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation. However, police say a call dropped a little before noon for a shooting outside a home on Henke St. in Denver Harbor near Selena Quintanilla Perez Park. That's where officials say three people were shot and rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

No other information was made available, as of this writing.

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.