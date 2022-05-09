3 Catholic Churches vandalized apparently by activists

"It's very unfortunate that people would desecrate the church like this, take their frustration out on the church," said Father Peter Damian Harris, Pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 3671 Milam in Houston.

When someone arrived at the church for an 8 a.m. meeting Monday morning, they saw a message saying "Pro-Choice is Pro-Life" painted on the main entrance to the church and a side door.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Because of the incident, church has changed its hours. It will open 30 minutes before confession and mass, then close immediately after. The church will reopen at 4 p.m. for confession and mass at 5:15 p.m.

"It's very unfortunate, but I'd rather take the necessary precautions, then run the risk of someone coming to desecrate our sacred space," Harris said.

The pastor believes the vandalism at his church is connected to vandalism at two Catholic Churches in Katy.

"Most definitely, it's a result of the leak that came out last week. The Supreme Court," said Harris.

RELATED: Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation

He says the two churches vandalized in Katy are located at St. Bartholemew and St Elizabeth Anne Seaton.

"At St. Bartholemew, they tried to remove the Tabernacle, which contains the sacred presence of Christ and the Eucharist. The other church, someone tried to desecrate the Eucharist," Harris said.

The Pastor had this to say to whoever desecrated his church.

Advertisement

"I'd rather you come inside and pray and have a conversation, and not try to desecrate our sacred space. This won't stop us, it propels us to continue to be witnesses for Christ and the world," said Harris.