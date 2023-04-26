Four months after his death, Luis Casillas alleged killers have been arrested and charged in Houston.

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19, are charged with murder in the death of Casillas, a husband and father of two girls.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice

On Dec. 23, 2022, Casillas, 29, was shot at his auto shop in the 7600 block of North Freeway service road around 12:55 p.m. We're told he was collecting money from his alleged killed for fixing their truck, but when the man came to pick up their vehicle he had five other Hispanic men with him and refused to pay Casillas the $500.

The men were said to become aggressive, so Casillas just told them to take the truck before he left the auto shop. The family said his killers chased him down and shot him in the head.

Casillas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

An investigation led to the Orozco brothers and Duron being identified in the shooting.

All three were arrested on Tuesday without incident by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.