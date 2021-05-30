3 arrested for allegedly breaking into Harris Co. constable deputy's personal car

article

Three people have been arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a law enforcement officer's personal vehicle.

Details were scarce but according to a social media post from Harris County Constable Pct. 4, three people were caught breaking into a sergeant's personal car in the 12900 block of FM 1960 Rd.

Two men and a woman were taken into custody but their names have not been identified, as of this writing.

(Photo courtesy of Harris County Constable Pct 4)

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

