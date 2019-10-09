3-alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spring started by unattended children playing with lighter: HCFMO

"It was a blessing we made it out because I couldn't even breathe, like it was ridiculous," said one hotel guest.

At 3:15 p.m. the Spring Fire Department was called out to the Motel 6 on Cypresswood Court. The three alarm fire required about 75 firefighters from different departments to fight.

Parts of the building of this Motel 6 located on Cypresswood Court just off of I-45 collapsed, and the roof is totally destroyed, but thankfully no serious injuries were reported.

The Harris County Fire Marshals Office has confirmed the fire started by children that were left unattended. Officials say they were playing with a lighter.

"Fire spreads, it doubles in size about every one minute, so if we don't get to the source of it and get it out it's going to continue to spread until we are able to extinguish it completely," said Chief Seifert with the Spring Fire Department.

Twenty-five rooms in the motel were occupied during the fire.

Some needed to be rescued from the third floor.

"We got locked in the elevator really, like it stopped on us. We didn't see the stairs, none of that, like it was just smoke. So my boyfriend open the window, and they had to come and get us from the window like we couldn't see nothing," said Danbryenl McKnight.

In total, seven people were taken to the hospital, some of them children, for non-life threatening injuries.

The focus is on the origin of the fire, some hotel guests told FOX 26 what they believed happened.

"They said she left to go to the store or something and her child had the lighter and that's how all this happened, like she wasn't even up there," McKnight said.

"There's been multiple reports of what the cause is, that's still under investigation, and we don't know what the cause is for sure," said Chief Seifert.

Hotel guests know their belongings are gone, and now trying to figure out how to get back what's lost.

HCFMO is working with the DA's office to determine what charges may be filed.