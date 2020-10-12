25-year-old man sentenced to 60 years for sexually assaulting child in Tomball

Glenis Dionicio Cordova-Lopez, 25, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.

Cordova-Lopez was convicted of attacking a 12-year-old girl in her bedroom while staying with the girl’s family in Tomball on Jan. 21, 2018.

According to witnesses, Cordova-Lopez walked out of the girl’s room around midnight. The next day, the girl told family members she was attacked, and she was taken to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital for an examination that produced evidence.

Officials say Cordova-Lopez had a prior domestic violence conviction in Idaho for attempted kidnapping.

“I want to thank the first Harris County jury since COVID began for showing up, listening to the testimony, reviewing all the evidence, and finding a sexual predator guilty,” Ogg said. “I am glad his victim knows that she was believed and that he will serve a long prison sentence for his crimes against her. The 60 years he received is still not as long as the lifetime pain she will face as a result of his brutality.”

The trial was the first felony case in which a jury was selected at NRG Arena because of COVID-19.

“The right to a jury trial is fundamental to American criminal justice,” Ogg said. “Our judges in Harris County worked hard to ensure a safe experience for those who answered jury service during this pandemic. I am grateful to the judges for making NRG jury rooms work and for the people of Harris County who answered their summons and performed one of the most important civic duties we enjoy as Americans. From all reports, their experience was safe and all remain healthy.