25-year-old man charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been granted 9 bonds in 1 year

Cody Ryan Otwell has made it clear to Harris County's Criminal Justice System he's not going to abide by his bond conditions. But that doesn't stop the revolving door at the courthouse from repeatedly freeing him from jail.

Based on the number of his appearances, Otwell should feel right at home in the 174th Criminal District Court.

You would think Judge Hazel B. Jones would recognize him. She's granted him nine felony bonds just this year alone.

"I would say that is extremely unusual." said defense attorney Emily Detoto. "Nine felony bonds in the span of a lifetime is unusual. But to get out on nine felony bonds in one calendar year, that would make the public wonder what is bond for."

"It's all fixated on one victim that has had numerous protective orders ordering him to stay away from her," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Cody Ryan Otwell

According to court documents, Otwell breaks into his ex-girlfriends home and assaults her. His charges include assault with intent to impede breathing and violating protective orders.

"His bonds were actually revoked by the judge in July 2023 for obvious reasons, because he keeps reoffending, and he keeps getting charged with felonies. He keeps violating his bond conditions by contacting the victim," Kahan said.

But a month later, Judge Hazel B. Jones raised his bond amount and Otwell walked out of jail again.

"The revolving door just kept revolving," said Detoto.

Otwell is back in custody following yet another alleged attack on his ex on December 15 and 16.

"He deserves his fair share of the blame. But I also blame our system, because we keep putting him out to reoffend time after time," Kahan said.

"If someone is revolving in and out of the Harris County Jail, and never facing consequences for their actions, sadly I fear this might end up seeing her on the news, not just as an assault victim but as a murder victim," said Detoto.