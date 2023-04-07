24-year-old man killed in fatal morning crash in Houston

article

Houston police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed in a crash on Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash occurred in the 5300 block of Galveston Road, just before 9 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was operating a silver Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound and a white Ford F59 delivery van was traveling southbound and attempted to make a U-turn.

That's when the motorcycle slide into the back right side of the van.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford, who was determined to not be impaired, remained at the scene and was questioned and released.