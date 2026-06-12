22 treated for heat-related illness on 1st day of FIFA Fan Festival in Houston

The Brief More than 20 people were treated for heat-related illness at FIFA Fan Festival in Houston on Thursday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo believes additional measures may be needed to keep people safe. Temperatures climbed into the 90s across the Houston area Thursday.



Houston's summer heat is already impacting attendees at FIFA World Cup events in the city.

By the numbers:

Twenty-two people were treated for heat-related illnesses Thursday at the FIFA Fan Festival, and four people were transported to hospitals, according to the Houston Office of Emergency Management.

At least two cases involved heatstroke, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

The incidents come as temperatures climbed into the 90s across the Houston area, with humidity increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for those spending time outdoors.

Hot and humid weather continues Friday with highs in the 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times.

Hidalgo expresses concerns

Hidalgo said she is concerned about conditions at the Fan Festival and believes additional measures may be needed to help people stay safe in the heat.

"We need more shade," said Hidalgo. "There are two areas that really have air conditioning. It’s the Houston Hall and then there is the NASA bubble."

Hidalgo also expressed concerns about misting stations not keeping people cool and people being able to locate hydration stations.

The other side:

Juan Garcia, chair of the Houston Sports Authority, says there are water stations, misting stations, air-conditioned areas and medical personnel on site.

He says because it is an outdoor festival in June, visitors need to come prepared and take breaks from the heat. He suggests stepping into Shell Energy Stadium or visiting a local restaurant.

Staying healthy in the heat

Ready.gov offers advice for avoiding heat-related illnesses if you have to be outside in the heat:

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Find shade.

Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or outdoor work during midday heat if possible.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the National Weather Service, everyone can be vulnerable to the heat, but those who are very young, older adults, have chronic medical conditions, or are pregnant tend to be more affected by high temperatures.

"I will tell you, one of the big concerns or challenges we have is just our weather over the next 39 days. Especially, we’re going to have a lot of out of towners visitors who aren’t used to our heat and humidity," said Brian Mason, the director of the Houston Officer of Emergency Management. "So our real kind of ask, or words of wisdom for people is please make sure you’re paying attention to your body. Please make sure you hydrate, and hydrate, and hydrate some more.