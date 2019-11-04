21-year-old student at Stephen F. Austin killed in crash, driver responsible reportedly going 100 mph

Ashlyn Rhodes turned 21 last September. She was a student at Stephen F. Austin State University and pursuing her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

"She definitely loved animals that's the reason she chose that profession," her brother Sean Evans said.

"She just had to be a veterinarian," said Megan Evans Ashlyn's aunt. "Whatever she wanted to do I was with her."

Ironically, Ashlyn's mother got caught in the traffic jam that followed the deadly crash.

"My mother was on her way home in west Houston all of a sudden she ran into traffic and was wondering something bad must have happened," Sean said.

She would soon discover her daughter Ashlyn was dead.

Advertisement

Her 18-year-old son Kaninn Williams was at Ben Taub Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say 29-year-old Adokoe Akue was driving up to 100 miles an hour on Westheimer near Dairy Ashford.

They say he made multiple unsafe lane changes and then ran a red light. That's when police say he crashed into Ashlyn's car.

Akue is now charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.