Kingwood shooting: Father claims he was shot in the face by his son
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting his father while at his home near the Kingwood-area early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
What we know:
Lieutenant Ali reports officers were called to Tinechester Drive a little before 2 a.m. about reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found with a gunshot wound to the neck and face area. According to the victim, he was working on his bike in the garage shed when he heard a loud bang. He suddenly felt pain and turned around to see his son standing over him with a gun.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Lt. Ali says the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived and formed a perimeter to search for him. However, Cleveland Police Department called to report they had him in custody.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
At this time, officials have not reported on the condition of the victim.
The Source: Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali