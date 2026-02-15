Kingwood shooting: Father claims he was shot in the face by his son

The Brief A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting his father while he was working in the garage at his home in the Kingwood-area. The father told police he saw his son standing over him with a gun after hearing a bang, and feeling pain in his neck and jaw area. The motive behind the shooting is unknown.



A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting his father while at his home near the Kingwood-area early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Father claims son shot him

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali reports officers were called to Tinechester Drive a little before 2 a.m. about reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found with a gunshot wound to the neck and face area. According to the victim, he was working on his bike in the garage shed when he heard a loud bang. He suddenly felt pain and turned around to see his son standing over him with a gun.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lt. Ali says the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived and formed a perimeter to search for him. However, Cleveland Police Department called to report they had him in custody.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

At this time, officials have not reported on the condition of the victim.