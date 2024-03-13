St. Patrick's Day in Houston is always golden! There will be many celebrations happening across the city for you to have some good fun, as long as you have on your green!

This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on Sunday and the parties are happening all weekend.

Here is a list of celebrations you can attend for St. Patrick's Day full of green, gold, and a lot of fun! We will continue to update this list as we learn of more celebrations.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

POST Houston St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration

Enjoy a full day of gold at POST Houston for St. Patrick’s Day. A parade will begin and end at POSt along with games, food, Irish performers, a market, and more! The event is free and open to the public.

When: March 16, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: POST Houston

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Social Beer Garden

The 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration will return to Social Beer Garden with beer, music, everything green, and of course - a leprechaun! Social Beer Garden will be having frink specials such as $5 green beer and Frozen Green Tea plus if you stay longer, you’ll catch the St Patrick's Day-themed burlesque show.

When: March 16 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto Street

Cost: Free

Click here for more information .

St. Paddy's Block Party

Griff's is moving its renowned St. Patrick’s Day block party to the Velvet Oak Tavern. The event is a two-day festival including fun and food with an all-day Irish Crawfish Boil, live music on both days from Zydeco Bulls, Incredible Bands, Irish Dancers, DJs, festival food, pizza, and of course, beer! Attendees can also capture a lucky photo with live leprechauns!

When: March 16 and 17 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Velvet Oak Tavern, 2221 West Alabama Street

Cost: $10

Click here for more information.

McGonigel's Mucky Duck - St. Patrick's Day 2024

This Irish-inspired bar is a must-stop for St. Patrick's Day! At McGonigel's Mucky Duck, they're having their 33rd annual celebration with live Irish music, a menu of traditional Irish cuisine, Guinness Stout, Harp Lager, and Smithwick’s Irish Ale. There will also be a lineup of musical performances from Ulla, Piper Jones, Clann Kelly Irish Dancers, Clandestine, Martin Burniston’s Irish Singalong, Ed Miller, and Rich Brotherton.

When: March 17 at noon.

Where: McGonigal's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk Street

Cost: $30

Click here for more information.