It's that time of year again when Houston Texans announce the draft pick for the 2023 NFL season and the musical lineup for the party is going to be insane!

The 2023 Houston Texans Draft Party Line Up is expected to kick off Thursday, April 27 at Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park. The musical performances will be iconic with Slim Thug, Lil Keke, and Z-Ro announced with special appearances by Paul Wall and Bun B.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. but the festivities kick off around 4 p.m. According to the Texan's website, fans can enjoy the activities for free in the Ford Fan Fest on-site but must register in advance.

Please note, that seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis when guests arrive on the day of the event.

"We can't wait to bring Draft Party back to Miller Outdoor Theatre this year," Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said back in March. "With the excitement surrounding this year's Draft, we know it will be the premier destination for all Texans fans as we welcome new players to H-Town together."

Those wanting a guaranteed seat will be able to purchase one on the Texans' website, where you can also learn more and register for the event.