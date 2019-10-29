20-year-old woman who moved to Houston in July missing: Texas Equusearch

article

Houston police are Texas Equusearch are looking for a woman who they say went missing in September.

According to Texas Equusearch, 20-year-old Sandra LeAnn Jackson moved to Houston on July 9. She was in contact with her family and friends up until September 21. Since then, no one has seen or heard from her.

Jackson's social media accounts are not active. She is described as having a beauty mark under her left eye, a tongue piercing, a scar on her stomach, and a tattoo of the word "Refugee" on her left foot.

Her family says when they last saw her, she had long hair, which she often kept in a bun.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.