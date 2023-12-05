20-year-old Houston man murdered days after birthday, family begging for help

20-year-old Malachi Lopez was shot and killed on November 18, just days after his birthday.

Precinct 4 Constables responded to South Cashel Oaks Drive where they found Lopez with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

His mom, Shonte Lopez and Grandmother Leslie Lopez are heartbroken, looking for answers as to what happened to Malachi.

"Malachi was shot and killed right here, right outside his own place of residence, getting ready to enjoy his 20th birthday for no apparent reason. No one can give us a reason why. We need to know why this happened to our child. This is happening too much in this city," said Leslie.

His family says Malachi was waiting for a friend to pick him up outside his apartment complex. Shonte says that friend came to her door saying Malachi had been shot.

According to his family, Malachi called that friend to tell her he had been shot. So, the friend called the police, and went to Malachi’s apartment to tell his mom.

"He called her and said I'd been shot, because he was supposed to be meeting up with her, and she was on the way. He called her and said I’ve been shot, so she came running to our door and said he'd been shot," said Shonte.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has taken over the case and is looking through security video and other evidence to follow leads.

A suspect has yet to be identified and Malachi’s family is asking the public to come forward with any information they have.

"All I want is one more hug, one more kiss, one more time to tell him I'm proud of him. I just want more time and I can't have it," said Shonte.

If you have any information, you can call 713-222-TIPS. You can remain completely anonymous when calling and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.