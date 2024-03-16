A happy homecoming unfolded in the Fourth Ward where two-year-old Braylon, who had been shot the previous week, was welcomed back home by a community united in relief and celebration.

"I honestly feel so blessed. I’m blessed my child is able to walk and talk again. I’m so blessed that my family has been supportive through this whole journey, and I’m just so happy that I got so much love for my child," expressed Arisha Howard, Braylon's mother.

Family members expressed their gratitude for Braylon's survival and thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

"First of all, I give thanks to God. I thank God for covering my grandson with his blood. I thank God for every moment, every day, every chance I get to spend with my grandson," Teresa Baskins, Braylon's grandmother, said.

Braylon had been playing at his great-grandmother’s home with his toy dinosaur out on the porch when the incident occurred. According to police, more than 40 shots were fired from two different guns. The search for the suspect is still ongoing.

"A two-year-old should be able to play outside his grandmother’s home without being harmed, or a victim of senseless violence," said Sharonda Johnson, a family member.

"Seeing him in the hospital was hard for us, but we got through it. He lives to fight another day," Jordan Celestine, another family member, said.

The family held a festive gathering with music, food, and playing to welcome Braylon home. Themed decorations and custom-made t-shirts were prepared in honor of Braylon's homecoming.

"The shirt says 'Dino-Strong' because he loves dinosaurs and dinosaurs are so strong," said Howard, explaining the significance of the t-shirts. "He was strong through the whole ordeal," she added.

Despite the lingering concerns, the family is thrilled to have Braylon safely back home. He is expected to stay in a cast until his arm fully recovers, while his liver is set to heal on its own. Still, the family yearns for justice.

"We will cooperate to the fullest. Whoever did this; you're going to pay, and you're going to jail," threatened Johnson.

Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, representing the 147th district, was present at the celebration and presented the family with a certificate. The family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone looking to extend help.