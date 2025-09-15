Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old locked inside hot vehicle outside H-E-B: Harris County constable

Published  September 15, 2025 12:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • A 2-year-old was found locked inside a hot vehicle inside an H-E-B vehicle, officials report.
    • Harris County deputies and the Cy-Fair Fire Department worked to get the toddler out of the vehicle.
    • The 2-year-old was reported to be okay, authorities say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 2-year-old had to be removed from a hot vehicle in an H-E-B parking lot on Monday morning, Harris County officials state.

Toddler locked inside hot vehicle

Constable Mark Herman says deputies were called to an H-E-B after people reported a toddler was locked inside an SUV.

Courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 /Facebook

The vehicle was not on and the 2-year-old was sweating in the back seat. Harris County deputies and Cy-Fair Fire Department units were able to safely remove the child from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the child was evaluated and found to be okay.

What you can do:

Constable Herman shared tips to ensure your kids' safety:

  • Never leave children unattended in a vehicle, even for a minute.
  • Always check the back seat before locking your car.
  • If you see a child or pet left in a hot vehicle, call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information provided by Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 on Facebook.

