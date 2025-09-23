2 women found dead at Spring apartment complex

article

The Brief Two women have been found dead at an apartment complex in Spring. The bodies were discovered by officials conducting a welfare check after a neighbor reported a large number of flies. The cause of death and the identities of the deceased women are currently unknown.



Two women have been found dead at a Spring apartment complex, officials announced Tuesday.

Spring apartments investigation

What we know:

The women were found at the Wind Song Village Apartment Complex in the 2900 block of Hirchfield Road, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announced at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at the complex.

Herman said a neighbor had reported a large number of flies inside the unit.

During a news conference on Tuesday, officials said the two women, believed to be approximately 50-years-old and 70-years-old, were found dead in opposite rooms.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play or forced entry.

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

No cause of death has been commented on.