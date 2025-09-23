2 women found dead at Spring apartment complex
SPRING, Texas - Two women have been found dead at a Spring apartment complex, officials announced Tuesday.
Spring apartments investigation
What we know:
The women were found at the Wind Song Village Apartment Complex in the 2900 block of Hirchfield Road, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announced at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at the complex.
Herman said a neighbor had reported a large number of flies inside the unit.
During a news conference on Tuesday, officials said the two women, believed to be approximately 50-years-old and 70-years-old, were found dead in opposite rooms.
Officials said there were no signs of foul play or forced entry.
What we don't know:
The identities of the deceased have not been released.
No cause of death has been commented on.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.