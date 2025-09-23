Expand / Collapse search

2 women found dead at Spring apartment complex

By
Updated  September 23, 2025 9:09pm CDT
Spring
FOX 26 Houston
article

Wind Song Village Apartment Complex investigation

The Brief

    • Two women have been found dead at an apartment complex in Spring.
    • The bodies were discovered by officials conducting a welfare check after a neighbor reported a large number of flies.
    • The cause of death and the identities of the deceased women are currently unknown.

SPRING, Texas - Two women have been found dead at a Spring apartment complex, officials announced Tuesday. 

Spring apartments investigation

What we know:

The women were found at the Wind Song Village Apartment Complex in the 2900 block of Hirchfield Road, Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman announced at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials discovered the bodies while conducting a welfare check at the complex. 

Herman said a neighbor had reported a large number of flies inside the unit. 

During a news conference on Tuesday, officials said the two women, believed to be approximately 50-years-old and 70-years-old, were found dead in opposite rooms. 

FULL VIDEO: Harris County officials provide update after 2 women were found dead

FULL VIDEO: Harris County officials provide update after 2 women were found dead

Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provide an update on what officials discovered.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play or forced entry. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the deceased have not been released. 

No cause of death has been commented on. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

SpringNews