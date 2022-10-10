2 women found dead inside home on Gingham Check Court in Katy, authorities investigating

article

An investigation is underway after two women were found dead inside a Katy home on Monday evening.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made during a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court.

Gonzalez said two women were found dead inside a home.

At least one woman appears to have signs of trauma, Gonzalez said.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.