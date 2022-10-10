Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

2 women found dead inside home on Gingham Check Court in Katy, authorities investigating

By
Published 
Katy
FOX 26 Houston
article

KATY, Texas - An investigation is underway after two women were found dead inside a Katy home on Monday evening. 

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made during a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court. 

Gonzalez said two women were found dead inside a home. 

At least one woman appears to have signs of trauma, Gonzalez said. 

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

No other details have been released by authorities. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 