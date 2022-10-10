2 women found dead inside home on Gingham Check Court in Katy, authorities investigating
KATY, Texas - An investigation is underway after two women were found dead inside a Katy home on Monday evening.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the discovery was made during a welfare check at a home on the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court.
Gonzalez said two women were found dead inside a home.
At least one woman appears to have signs of trauma, Gonzalez said.
No other details have been released by authorities.
