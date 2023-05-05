Two women were arrested and charged after authorities found more than 70 stolen Bath and Body Works candles in their vehicle, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says.

Authorities says Shaneque Taylor, 43, and Tamasha Bush, 32, have been charged with felony theft.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office

They were arrested on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of a theft in progress at the Bath and Body Works at the Houston Premium Outlet Mall, officials say.

The constable’s office says their deputies arrived and found the suspects trying to leave the mall in their vehicle. They were detained.

According to the constable’s office, a search of their vehicle yielded dozens of candles valued at $2,321.27.