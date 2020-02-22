2 transported to hospital after officer-involved crash
An officer and second driver have been injured after a crash.
HOUSTON - An HPD officer and driver are being transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital after a car accident in southeast Houston.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of Telephone Road near Winfree. All involved are reportedly in stable condition.
Officer-involved crash on Telephone Road
This is a developing story.