2 teens wounded in shooting after birthday party in southeast Houston

Houston police say a 14-year-old boy was shot after attending a birthday party, and a 17-year-old was wounded a short time later in an apparent retaliatory shooting.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Reed Road.

Police say the 14-year-old had just attended a birthday party when he was shot in the leg while in the parking lot.

A short time later, the 17-year-old was shot in both legs in an apparent retaliatory shooting, police said.

Police say there is no known suspect description in either incident at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

