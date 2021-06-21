2 teens shot during house party in SW Harris County

article

A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were hospitalized following a shooting during a house party in southwest Harris County, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 14000 block of Maximos Drive.

Both teens were taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old was said to be responsive, and the 19-year-old was undergoing surgery.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities located a possible suspect and initiated a pursuit with the vehicle.

At some point, the vehicle reportedly crashed out and the people inside abandoned it. Deputies were searching for them.

