2 teens injured in accidental shooting in NW Harris County: authorities

By
Published  January 2, 2026 2:18pm CST
Harris County
The Brief

    • Two 16-year-olds were shot in northwest Harris County.
    • The constable's office says it appears the shooting was accidental.

HOUSTON - Two teens are in the hospital after an accidental shooting in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 4500 block of El Salvador Drive, in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline Road.

The constable’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates that the 16-year-olds "sustained accidental self-inflicted gunshot wounds."

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

Deputies applied tourniquets until EMS arrived to transport the teens to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the teens got the gun.

What's next:

The investigation continues.

