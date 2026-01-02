2 teens injured in accidental shooting in NW Harris County: authorities
HOUSTON - Two teens are in the hospital after an accidental shooting in northwest Harris County, authorities say.
What we know:
According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 4500 block of El Salvador Drive, in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline Road.
The constable’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates that the 16-year-olds "sustained accidental self-inflicted gunshot wounds."
Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office
Deputies applied tourniquets until EMS arrived to transport the teens to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear how the teens got the gun.
What's next:
The investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.