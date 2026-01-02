2 teens injured in accidental shooting in NW Harris County: authorities

The Brief Two 16-year-olds were shot in northwest Harris County. The constable's office says it appears the shooting was accidental.



Two teens are in the hospital after an accidental shooting in northwest Harris County, authorities say.

What we know:

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the shooting occurred in the 4500 block of El Salvador Drive, in a neighborhood near FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline Road.

The constable’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates that the 16-year-olds "sustained accidental self-inflicted gunshot wounds."

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

Deputies applied tourniquets until EMS arrived to transport the teens to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how the teens got the gun.

What's next:

The investigation continues.