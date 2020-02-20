2 shot and killed in Texas City mobile home; suspect dead

A man and woman were fatally shot in a mobile home in Texas City, and the suspect is also dead.

At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Texas City police responded to a call about shots fired in the area of a mobile home park in the 12200 block of FM 3436 and found a man and woman dead inside of a trailer.

While officers were on scene, Texas City Police dispatch received information of a possible male suspect who lived in Dickinson and the vehicle he was suspected of driving.

Dickinson police went to check a residence on Meadowlark, and when they arrived, they saw the suspect and his vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled in the vehicle when he saw the officers.

Officers from Dickinson and League City began to pursue the suspect northbound on IH-45. The chase ended when the vehicle struck a retaining wall in the 20000 block of the Gulf Freeway in Webster.

According to League City police, officers found the driver dead inside the vehicle with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Texas City police are conducting the homicide investigation in Texas City. The Webster Police Department are investigating the crash scene.

Anyone with information in the homicide case is asked to call the Texas City Police Department at (409)948-2525.

