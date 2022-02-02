2 people injured in morning stabbing in Willis, authorities investigating

article

Two people are in the hospital after a morning stabbing in Montgomery County on Wednesday morning.



Authorities said the incident occurred in the 12100 block of Old County Road in Willis around 10:30 a.m.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered two subjects with severe injuries on the scene.



Both subjects were taken to the hospital and are currently listed in serious condition.



No other persons are believed to be involved in the incident and the circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation, authorities said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crime Unit.



If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #22A0032847.