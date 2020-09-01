2 men with gunshot wounds, 2-year-old child found in crashed car in SW Houston

article

Police say two men who had been shot and a 2-year-old child were found in a car that had crashed into a tree in southwest Houston.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7700 block of Prestwood Drive around 7 p.m. Monday and found a car had crashed into a tree.

A 27-year-old man was found shot to death in driver’s seat. A male passenger was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Police say a 2-year-old child suffered injuries believed to be related to the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police a suspect in a vehicle parked across from the victim’s car began shooting, striking the two men, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described only as a black male driving a gold Toyota Corolla or Camry with heavy window tint and possibly a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

