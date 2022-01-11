2 men injured in shooting at club in northeast Houston, police say

article

Two men were shot after a fight reportedly broke out at a club in northeast Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting was reported around 2:17 a.m. in the 3400 block of Cavalcade Street.

Police say two men were shot in their legs multiple times. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to witnesses, HPD says, about 30 people at the club started getting into a fight and several security guards tried to stop it.

At some point, shots were fired, and the two men were struck. Police say witnesses reported that the shots were fired by security guards, but investigators are still working to confirm if that is what happened.

Police were trying to determine who was at the scene at the time of the shooting. According to police, some of the security guards left the scene after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

