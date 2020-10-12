2 men die in crash with 18-wheeler on FM 1960 in north Harris County

article

Harris County deputies say two men died when their vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler that was making a U-turn.

The crash occurred in the 4700 block of FM 1960 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

The sheriff’s office says the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound and was in the process of making a U-turn to go back westbound, while a Kia was traveling westbound in the outside lane.

Deputies say the Kia went under the 18-wheeler, and the two occupants died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler remained at the scene. Authorities say he did not show signs of intoxication.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says a witness reported that the Kia was driving without headlights. Deputies also said open containers were found in the Kia, and investigators will determine if intoxication may have been a factor.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS