2 men arrested for racing on a highway, speeds exceeded 140 miles per hour

Two men have been charged in connection with racing on the North Freeway on Thursday.



Officials said Jokwan Langston and Dremus Hinton are charged with racing on the highway.

Deputies said they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in the 100 block of the North Freeway.

Officials stated the vehicles were racing each other while weaving in and out of traffic, traveling over 140 miles per hour.

Due to the driver’s willful disregard of safety to persons and property, deputies were able to safely conduct traffic stops on both vehicles and the drivers were arrested.

Bond for both men was set at $100.