2 major Houston connector ramp closures expected to impact traffic for months

Drivers in Houston should be aware of two major connector ramp closures that could affect your commute for months.

TxDOT says two connector ramps will be closed for an extended period of time starting this month as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

LIVE: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Officials say the long-term closures are needed to demolish the two existing ramps and reconstruct the new ramps in the same location.

JUNE 3: I-69 Southwest Freeway NB connector ramp to I-610 West Loop NB

Crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound starting 9 p.m. June 3, and the closure is anticipated to be in place until 2022 when the new connector ramp is opened.

Alternate route: Traffic will be detoured to the I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound, exit at Fournace Place/ Bissonnet Street, U-turn at Bissonnet, and take the entrance ramp onto the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes.

JUNE 7: I-69 Southwest Freeway SB connector ramp to I-610 West Loop NB

Crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound starting 9 p.m. June 7, and the closure is anticipated to be in place until late 2021 when the new connector ramp is opened.

Alternate route: Traffic will be detoured to take the Newcastle Dr. exit, continue along the I-69 southbound frontage road, merge onto the I-610 northbound frontage road, and take the entrance ramp onto the I-610 West Loop northbound mainlanes.

Other construction impacts

TxDOT says there will be other impacts during construction including the closure of entrance and exit ramps. Click here to see those closures.

Police will assist with traffic control onsite. Delays should be expected, and drivers may want to consider an alternate route.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

TxDOT says the $259 million interchange project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.