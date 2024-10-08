The Brief A substitute teacher at Lamar CISD is facing charges for allegedly coordinating with two students to sell THC-infused vape pens. The two students were also involved in a robbery arranged through Instagram. Lamar CISD is conducting an internal investigation and has deactivated the substitute teacher. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is also investigating and has filed charges against the teacher and the students.



Two students from Lamar Consolidated Independent School District are facing charges while a substitute teacher is under investigation for allegedly coordinating with them to sell THC-infused vape pens.

A late-night visit from the police to Kimberly Rodriguez's residence led to a shocking revelation about her sons' involvement in a supposed robbery arranged through Instagram.

Kimberly Rodriguez, a parent from Lamar CISD, recounted the terrifying moment the authorities arrived at her home.

"I was scared. I didn't know what they were here for. It's 2 a.m., and everyone who's supposed to be in the house is in it," she said.

Authorities informed Rodriguez that her sons had been accused of robbing someone they met online.

Rodriguez expressed her disbelief, "[Authorities told her] that my boys had robbed somebody. I said 'no way,' they've been home all day."

Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez's sons had left the house without her knowledge and with a firearm, confronting the teacher during a meetup to obtain the THC vape pens intended for resale.

Rodriguez discovered texts, video calls, and photos confirming the arrangement between her sons and the teacher, including a message indicating the urgency of their meeting due to her impending return home.

"I didn’t know what to think, and I’m still at a loss for words," Rodriguez said.

Despite her children's academic challenges—one with autism and the other dyslexic—Rodriguez believes there is no excuse for their actions nor that of the teacher, stating, "This teacher took advantage of their weakness, which seems to be every teenager's weakness right now: vape pens."

FOX 26 reached out to Lamar CISD and the district responded to inquiries by stating that the involved teacher was a long-term substitute, not a certified teacher with the district, and had resigned immediately as the district began its investigation. Additionally, the district deactivated the teacher as a substitute, meaning they are no longer eligible to serve as a substitute anywhere in LCISD.

The district also confirmed there are a few other investigations related to this case and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and LCISD's internal investigation has resulted in charges being filed against the former substitute.

"This type of behavior is not only unacceptable, but also violates the trust we place in every adult who interacts with our students. Lamar CISD is fully committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all of our students, and we will continue to work closely with local authorities as this case progresses."

FOX 26 reached out to FBCSO and they confirmed the ongoing investigation. Authorities have filed aggravated robbery charges against Rodriguez's two sons. Additionally, FBCSO confirmed a separate case is being pursued against the teacher for selling vape pens to juveniles, which is a third-degree felony.

Rodriguez advises parents to monitor their children's phones and engage more deeply.

"Check your kids' phone, talk to your kids, and dig deeper. I wish I would’ve done that. Instead, I took what they had to say at face value and that’s where I messed up," Rodriguez said.