Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly crash with an 18-wheeler Friday night in northeast Houston that claimed two people's lives.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 11300 block of Beaumont Hwy.

Initial details from police are the 18-wheeler was pulling out of a truck yard when another vehicle, going at an "extremely high rate of speed" down the highway crashed into the big rig.

The vehicle wound up underneath the 18-wheeler, and two people inside were killed.

As a result, traffic was shut down in both directions while crews worked to investigate the scene and clean up the wreckage.

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but officials will be looking into whether charges should be filed.