2 Houston MLK Jr. Day parades will unite in 2026, mayor says

The Brief The MLK Grande Parade and the "Original" MLK Jr. Day Parade will unite into one event in 2026, the mayor says. For decades, Houston has had two parades in different parts of the city. The mayor says the groups were in discussions for months before reaching the decision on Tuesday.



Two Houston Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades will unite into one event in 2026, Mayor John Whitmire announced on Tuesday.

Two parades unite in 2026

What we know:

During a city council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Whitmire announced that the MLK Grande Parade and the "Original" MLK Jr. Day Parade will join together into one united parade in 2026.

He says his team, Council Member Willie Davis and the organizers of the two events had been in discussions for months and reached an agreement on Tuesday morning.

What we don't know:

Specific details of the Jan. 19, 2026, event have yet to be announced.

Three decades with two parades

The backstory:

For more than three decades, Houston has had two MLK Jr. Day parades. The "Original" MLK Jr. Day Parade, organized by the Black Heritage Society, is held in Downtown Houston. The MLK Grande Parade has filled the streets of Midtown with floats, marchers and music for years.

What they're saying:

When announcing the one, united parade on Tuesday, Mayor Whitmire said, "I knew it could be done, I knew it had to be done. For safety, for expense, and to properly honor Dr. King."