Residents at a West Houston apartment are without a home Sunday morning after they were destroyed by heavy flames.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cedar Post in the Memorial City area, where firefighters were called to a "two-alarm fire." We're told a total of four apartment units were destroyed, two by the fire and two from water damage.

(Photo: Screenshot of video shared by anonymous viewer with permission, courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Additionally, a person was trapped inside the fire but was able to get out and emergency crews sent them to the hospital. A firefighter was also hospitalized for heat exhaustion.

It's unclear exactly how many residents were displaced due to the apartment fire, but Red Cross is assisting them. Furthermore, the cause of the fire, as of this writing, was not determined, but Arson investigators did arrive at the scene.