The Brief The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says two deputies were injured while attempting to make an arrest. They both sustained minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital, officials say. Authorities are searching for the suspect.



Two deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office were injured while trying to arrest a burglary suspect on Tuesday morning, officials say.

What we know:

According to the constable’s office, the deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary suspect on Redstart Street in southwest Houston and then found him about a mile away at W. Bellfort Street and Mullins Drive.

While the constable deputies were attempting to handcuff the suspect, he allegedly assaulted them and then ran from the scene. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

One deputy reportedly sustained a minor head injury and was taken to the hospital. The other deputy suffered a minor hand injury, authorities say.

What we don't know:

The suspect involved in the incident has not been identified.