2 Harding Street officers indicted for engaging in organized crime

article

Two officers tied to the deadly Harding Street raid were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines and Felipe Gallegos are accused of participating with eight others, most members of HPD Narcotics Division Squad 15, in a long-running overtime theft scheme that was uncovered following the deadly raid.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts 6 more Houston police officers in deadly Harding Street drug raid

Two residents, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were shot and killed in their southeast Houston home during the botched drug raid on January 28, 2019. Four police officers were also injured in a shooting at the raid.

Goines is also charged with felony murder. He is accused of lying to a judge about the basis for a no-knock search warrant used by the squad to force entry into the home.

RELATED: Houston officer indicted for murder is a hero, says his attorney

"Now it's time to get this case to trial before a jury of Harris county residents, so the public can learn exactly what occurred on January 28, 2019, and determine whether or not these defendants will be held accountable for their crimes," District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The district attorney’s office says this is expected to be the conclusion of the office’s investigation of Harding Street-related police corruption, but they will continue to work with other law-enforcement entities on related matters.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also continue their review of numerous prior cases linked to the officers now charged with crimes.

